Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) (LON:TRB) Shares Gap Down to $94.00

Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) (LON:TRB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $94.00, but opened at $89.50. Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) shares last traded at $89.50, with a volume of 1,015 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £184.10 million and a PE ratio of -67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 66.02.

Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) Company Profile (LON:TRB)

Tribal Group plc provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Student Management Systems (SMS), i-graduate, and Quality Assurance Solutions (QAS).

