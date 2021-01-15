Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) (LON:TRB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.02

Shares of Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) (LON:TRB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.02 and traded as high as $94.00. Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) shares last traded at $94.00, with a volume of 62 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 80.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £193.36 million and a P/E ratio of -67.14.

About Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) (LON:TRB)

Tribal Group plc provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Student Management Systems (SMS), i-graduate, and Quality Assurance Solutions (QAS).

