Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Sells $123,339.10 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 16,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $123,339.10.

Gerrit Klaerner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tricida alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Gerrit Klaerner sold 21,489 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $160,952.61.

Shares of Tricida stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 556,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,942. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.07. Tricida, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 11.52.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33). Equities analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tricida by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,623,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,081,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tricida by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,849,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 86.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,208,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 559,749 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 189.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,094,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 716,039 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 756.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 311,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 274,753 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.