Trifast plc (TRI.L) (LON:TRI) Shares Gap Down to $148.00

Trifast plc (TRI.L) (LON:TRI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $148.00, but opened at $143.50. Trifast plc (TRI.L) shares last traded at $144.00, with a volume of 13,510 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast plc (TRI.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 150.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 122.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £195.09 million and a PE ratio of -43.53.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

