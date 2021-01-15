TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $2,178,020.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $2,178,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,604.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total transaction of $2,019,420.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $1,947,660.00.

On Monday, October 26th, Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $1,828,320.00.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.08 and its 200 day moving average is $69.85. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $85.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 60.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 182.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 31,798 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 131.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

