Trinity Exploration & Production plc (TRIN.L) (LON:TRIN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.70

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (TRIN.L) (LON:TRIN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.70 and traded as high as $12.54. Trinity Exploration & Production plc (TRIN.L) shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 854,362 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.36 million and a PE ratio of -4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.95.

About Trinity Exploration & Production plc (TRIN.L) (LON:TRIN)

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

