TriStar Gold, Inc. (TSG.V) (CVE:TSG) Shares Up 7.5%

TriStar Gold, Inc. (TSG.V) (CVE:TSG) shares shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 146,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 109,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.03 million and a P/E ratio of -20.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.33.

TriStar Gold, Inc. (TSG.V) Company Profile (CVE:TSG)

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in ParÃ¡ State, Brazil. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

