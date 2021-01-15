TriumphX (TRIX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $889,108.00

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. One TriumphX token can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001235 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TriumphX has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and approximately $889,108.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00037509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00113728 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.37 or 0.00259167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00064422 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00060105 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx

Buying and Selling TriumphX

TriumphX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

