TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.0292 on Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $2.09 billion and $1.40 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TRON has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TRON

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

