True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the December 15th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 108.8 days.
OTCMKTS:TUERF opened at $4.99 on Friday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32.
About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
Read More: Total Return
Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.