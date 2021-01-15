TrueDeck (TDP) Price Hits $0.0042 on Exchanges

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. TrueDeck has a market cap of $128,668.37 and $8,763.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00456446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00041629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,495.88 or 0.04073985 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013095 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00016440 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

