TrueFeedBack (TFB) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $191,157.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueFeedBack alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00054821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.29 or 0.00429285 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00038658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.40 or 0.04059159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

TrueFeedBack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFeedBack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFeedBack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.