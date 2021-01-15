TrueFlip (TFL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $976,243.70

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $976,243.70 and approximately $1,975.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00059472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $175.86 or 0.00489082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00042538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,500.58 or 0.04173310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013398 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00016428 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

