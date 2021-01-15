Truegame (TGAME) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $56,876.83 and approximately $7,063.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Truegame token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00055097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.06 or 0.00429444 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00040074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.63 or 0.04120486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Truegame Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars.

