Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,313 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $65,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 169,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,631,445. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.02.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Argus increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

