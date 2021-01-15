Truist Increases AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $73.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Truist from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AN traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.56. The stock had a trading volume of 20,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,696. AutoNation has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $78.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $303,562.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,547 shares of company stock valued at $17,339,548 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 4,790.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 27.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.