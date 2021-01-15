Truist Raises Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $180.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Truist from $130.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

ABG has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

ABG stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.80. 2,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,240. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $269.28.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 52.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.