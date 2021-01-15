Truist Raises Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $445.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target increased by Truist from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s current price.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.45.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $9.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $376.93. 7,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,792. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $397.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.79.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $4,810,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,722 shares in the company, valued at $84,254,945.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total value of $307,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,019,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,598 shares of company stock valued at $33,442,306. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,594 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,621,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,576,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,559,369,000 after acquiring an additional 302,370 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 464.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 779.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after acquiring an additional 52,891 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

