Truist Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $209.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Truist from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NXPI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.12.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $6.33 on Friday, hitting $173.67. The company had a trading volume of 147,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,191. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of -325.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $182.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total transaction of $642,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,654.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

