Truist Raises Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $75.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.
PAG has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.73.
NYSE PAG traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.67. 2,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,979. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37.
In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
