Truist Raises Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $75.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Truist from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

PAG has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.73.

NYSE PAG traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.67. 2,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,979. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $445,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

