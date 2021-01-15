Truist Securiti Weighs in on Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of HGV opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.46 and a beta of 2.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 587.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,916,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,760,000 after buying an additional 98,545 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3,825.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 60,828 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 213,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

