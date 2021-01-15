TrustVerse (TRV) Trading Up 3.7% This Week

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and $141,319.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00058165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00451524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00041827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,509.86 or 0.04063367 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00016258 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,491,528 coins. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

