Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TKLS opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18. Trutankless has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.22.

Trutankless (OTCMKTS:TKLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

Trutankless, Inc, through its subsidiary, Bollente, Inc, researches and develops, manufactures, and distributes electric tankless water heaters in the United States. The company provides water heaters that are designed to provide hot water supply under the Trutankless name; and home.trutankless.com, a customizable online control panel that enables dashboard, residential, and commercial users to obtain real-time status reports, adjust unit temperature settings, view up water usage data, and change notification settings from anywhere.

