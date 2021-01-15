TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TSSI opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. TSS has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.85.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. TSS had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 50.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.76 million during the quarter.

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

