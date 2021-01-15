TTC (TTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $67.00

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One TTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX and Bibox. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00054821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.29 or 0.00429285 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00038658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.40 or 0.04059159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Upbit, Bibox, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.