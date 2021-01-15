TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Truist

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $14.20. 57,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,251. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $513.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.54 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

