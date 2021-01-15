Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Barclays

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s previous close.

TUFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

NYSE:TUFN opened at $17.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.54. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $16.27.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.40% and a negative net margin of 41.27%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,622,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after buying an additional 372,883 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $425,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 30,226 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 110.7% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 48,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

