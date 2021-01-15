TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $151,089.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 92,094,990,644 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

