Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (OTCMKTS:THCAU) Trading Down 1.7%

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (OTCMKTS:THCAU) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.75. 507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (OTCMKTS:THCAU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 241,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II accounts for approximately 0.3% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

