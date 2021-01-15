Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Shares Gap Down to $9.71

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.71, but opened at $8.98. Twin Disc shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 200 shares.

TWIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Twin Disc in a report on Sunday, November 1st.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $123.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Twin Disc in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Twin Disc in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 646.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Twin Disc in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.