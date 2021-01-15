Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal Sells 7,000 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $339,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Tuesday, December 8th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $335,510.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $302,330.00.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,541,000 after buying an additional 4,519,930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $165,990,000 after buying an additional 109,404 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $52,058,000 after buying an additional 1,102,456 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after buying an additional 1,218,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,610,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $71,666,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.51.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.