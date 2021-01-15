Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal Sells 7,000 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $339,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 8th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $335,510.00.
- On Tuesday, November 10th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $302,330.00.
Shares of Twitter stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 0.81.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,541,000 after buying an additional 4,519,930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $165,990,000 after buying an additional 109,404 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $52,058,000 after buying an additional 1,102,456 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after buying an additional 1,218,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,610,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $71,666,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.51.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
