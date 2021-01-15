Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $254.36

Tyman plc (TYMN.L) (LON:TYMN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $254.36 and traded as high as $360.50. Tyman plc (TYMN.L) shares last traded at $357.00, with a volume of 101,458 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tyman plc (TYMN.L) from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Tyman plc (TYMN.L) alerts:

The company has a market cap of £696.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 340.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 254.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88.

In other news, insider Nicky Hartery acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £357,000 ($466,422.79).

Tyman plc (TYMN.L) Company Profile (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman plc (TYMN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman plc (TYMN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.