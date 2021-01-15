Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Short Interest Up 52.8% in December

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the December 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.77. 70,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,263. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.03. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $92.33. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $31,901,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 293.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 515,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,124,000 after acquiring an additional 384,637 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,836.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 291,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 283,900 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $16,196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 31.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,974,000 after buying an additional 269,198 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

