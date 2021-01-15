u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Down 29.4% in December

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBLXF opened at $66.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.08. u-blox has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $97.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBLXF shares. CSFB started coverage on shares of u-blox in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of u-blox in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

u-blox Holding AG provides positioning and wireless semiconductors and modules for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. Its solutions securely connect vehicles, industries, cities, buildings, and people. The company operates through two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

