U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,815 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.6% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,272,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after buying an additional 132,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,851,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,914,000 after buying an additional 686,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,786,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,581,000 after purchasing an additional 626,697 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.34. 316,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,980,376. The company has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $55.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.93.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

