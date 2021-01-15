U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Update

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the December 15th total of 114,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 603,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

USEG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.60. 867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,691. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 106.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.23%.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties primarily in North Dakota and South Texas. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

