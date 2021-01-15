Ubex (UBEX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $28,834.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 28.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Ubex has a market cap of $571,922.09 and approximately $28,834.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Ubex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.76 or 0.00251585 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,973,553,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,355,935,102 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.