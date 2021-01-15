UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) a €21.50 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) has been given a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DTE. Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €19.87 ($23.37).

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) stock opened at €15.21 ($17.89) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.74. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

