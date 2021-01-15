UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

UBS stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.12. 95,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,572. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The company has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 297,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,627,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 645,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

