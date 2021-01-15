UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 595.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth $118,000. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.