UBS Group Raises Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $58.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Get Pentair alerts:

NYSE:PNR opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. Pentair has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average is $47.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.77 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $545,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 11,223.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982,185 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,099,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,704,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 957,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,846,000 after acquiring an additional 652,939 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth $21,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.