UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,977 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of UDR worth $10,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in UDR by 0.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 72.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 19,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.47.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,348. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.98. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $310.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.51 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.