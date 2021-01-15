UIL Limited (UTL.L) (LON:UTL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $172.05

UIL Limited (UTL.L) (LON:UTL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $172.05 and traded as high as $220.00. UIL Limited (UTL.L) shares last traded at $220.00, with a volume of 2,250 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.73, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 190.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 172.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £186.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. UIL Limited (UTL.L)’s payout ratio is 13.84%.

In other UIL Limited (UTL.L) news, insider Peter Burrows bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 181 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £199,100 ($260,125.42). Also, insider David Shillson bought 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £8,456.25 ($11,048.14). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 120,695 shares of company stock valued at $21,852,915.

UIL Limited (UTL.L) Company Profile (LON:UTL)

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

