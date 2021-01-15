UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG.L) (LON:UKOG) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Shares of UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG.L) (LON:UKOG) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.16. UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG.L) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 151,507,628 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.18. The firm has a market cap of £17.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45.

About UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG.L) (LON:UKOG)

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of eight UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in the Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

