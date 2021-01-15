Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Sells 581 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.7% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 98,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,626,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.60. 1,310,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,115. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $245.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

