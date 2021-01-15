Ultiledger Price Tops $0.0122 (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. Ultiledger has a market cap of $28.71 million and $142,712.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultiledger has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultiledger coin can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00055715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.20 or 0.00431427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00038893 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.96 or 0.04082261 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00013465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Ultiledger

Ultiledger is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger's total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,344,828,294 coins. Ultiledger's official website is www.ultiledger.io . The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

