Ultragate Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (ULG)

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Ultragate coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultragate has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Ultragate has a market capitalization of $30,119.05 and $325.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ultragate Coin Profile

Ultragate is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 10,246,050 coins. Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net

Ultragate Coin Trading

Ultragate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultragate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultragate using one of the exchanges listed above.

