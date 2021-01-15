Unification (FUND) Price Tops $0.0054 on Major Exchanges

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, Unification has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unification has a market cap of $184,471.40 and approximately $11,246.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unification Coin Profile

Unification (FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The official website for Unification is unification.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

