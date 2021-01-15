UniLayer Achieves Market Cap of $1.33 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. UniLayer has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $123,073.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UniLayer has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLayer token can now be purchased for $0.0713 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00036296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00112484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.24 or 0.00252227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00063542 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00059476 BTC.

UniLayer Token Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,686,943 tokens. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

Buying and Selling UniLayer

UniLayer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

