Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,536 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 470,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $98,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,331 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,729,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $215.87. 103,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,230. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.35 and a 200-day moving average of $193.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $145.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.